Delhi: 4 arrested for robbing trader at gunpoint in Kashmiri Gate area

Four people were held for allegedly robbing a trader of Rs 4.5 lakh cash kept in his scooter’s boot space in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Junaid Qureshi (26), a resident of Noor-e-Ilahi in Bhajanpura, Nadeem (27), a resident of Amroha in UP, Javed Ahmad (27), a resident of Shahjanpur in UP, and Sameer (26), a resident of Ghonda village, they said.

The police said that the complainant Sunil Kumar Jain, who runs a Khoya business at Khoya Mandi, Mori Gate, Kashmiri Gate, was on his way home in Bihari Colony, Shahdara on his scooter on June 27.

“When he reached Yudhisther Setu near ISBT, he pulled up to make an urgent call. Four people came on a motorcycle and scooter and accosted Jain. One of them took out a pistol and asked him to hand over the money,” the police said.

He informed that Jain tried to resist, however, the assailants robbed him and fled from the spot.

The accused persons distributed the money among themselves in an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad and changed their clothes to escape CCTV cameras, the police said.

“They were deliberately avoiding main roads and kept changing directions to avoid CCTV trail,” they added.

Police analyse CCTV footage

During the investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage and discovered that the accused persons avoided main roads and took narrow streets.

“Later, the accused were identified through a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump in northeast Delhi,” the police said.

Raids were later conducted in Delhi and Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

Javed was apprehended from Hardoi, Samir was apprehended from Loni in Ghaziabad, and Nadeem was nabbed from Mustafabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

It emerged that co-accused Firoz was hiding in Aligarh whereas gang leader Junaid was on way to Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

Later, Junaid was nabbed from Bulandshahr, the DCP said.

The police said that Qureshi was previously involved in four criminal cases, Nadeem in eight, while Ahmad and Sameer had previous involvements in one criminal case each.

According to police, Junaid, Sameer and Nadeem were lodged in a cell in the jail.

