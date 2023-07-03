Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi excise policy scam: High Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

The bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, who was arrested for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case involving alleged irregularities in the excise policy of the city government, was denied by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Sisodia was denied relief by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who claimed that he lacked the right to bail at this point. Other than Sisodia, the high court likewise dismissed the bail requests of businessmen Abhishek Boinpally, Benoy Babu, and Vijay Nair, who are co-denounced in the money laundering case held up by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) emerging from the supposed scam.

The CBI first arrested Sisodia, the former Delhi deputy chief minister, and excise minister, on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the fraud. He has been in custody ever since. In the CBI case, the high court had already denied him bail on May 30.

In the ED's case, he was taken into custody on March 9 and is currently being held by the court. The Delhi government implemented the policy on November 17, 2021, yet rejected it toward the end of September 2022 in the midst of allegations of corruption.

The 849 liquor shop licenses were granted to private businesses through open bidding under the excise policy that took effect in November 2021. In the past, 475 liquor stores were owned by four government corporations, with the remaining 389 owned by private businesses. After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an investigation into the policy's formulation and implementation, the policy was withdrawn on July 30 of that same year.

The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have claimed that the excise policy was changed to guarantee a 12% net revenue for wholesalers and an almost 185% overall revenue for retailers.

