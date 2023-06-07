Wednesday, June 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Delhi
  4. Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional remembering Manish Sisodia | WATCH

Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional remembering Manish Sisodia | WATCH

The CM was speaking at the inauguration event of School of Specialised Excellence, Dariyapur village of outer Delhi's Bawana.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 07, 2023 14:04 IST
Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional
Image Source : INDIA TV Arvind Kejriwal turns emotional

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday got emotional at the inauguration of an educational institution, as he remembered former education minister Manish Sisodia and his work in the area of education. The CM was speaking at the inauguration event of School of Specialised Excellence, Dariyapur village of outer Delhi's Bawana.

Sisodia was arrested in the CBI case on February 26 in connection with its probe into the excise policy after which he resigned as deputy chief minister of Delhi. The Delhi High Court has also refused to grant him interim bail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, observing that he is facing "extremely serious" allegations and there is a possibility of "influencing the witnesses".

"BJP has put him in jail by filing false cases. If Manish ji had not built good schools, they would not have put him in jail. They want to end the education revolution but we will not let the education revolution end," said Kejriwal.

In the video, Kejriwal was seen almost crying while talking about Sisodia's contribution to Delhi's education sector. "This was Manishji's dream. He wanted to provide good education to all the kids in the national capital." 

"Students of Delhi government schools are excelling in academics. They are even clearing competitive exams and becoming doctors, engineers, and police officers. There is one man behind this education transformation and he is Manish Sisodia,"

 

Related Stories
'Decide, you are standing with Modi or people'- Arvind Kejriwal to Congress on ordinance- WATCH

'Decide, you are standing with Modi or people'- Arvind Kejriwal to Congress on ordinance- WATCH

With 380 water bodies in making, Delhi will soon be called the city of lakes: Arvind Kejriwal

With 380 water bodies in making, Delhi will soon be called the city of lakes: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal's big boost for Delhi's night life: 155 shops to be open 24*7

Kejriwal's big boost for Delhi's night life: 155 shops to be open 24*7

"

 

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Top News

Related Delhi News

Latest News