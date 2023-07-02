Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/PTI WATCH: Delhi cop offers prayer at Hanuman Temple in Bhajanpura before demolition drive

Delhi: A team from Public Works Department (PWD) carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Bhajanpur area on Sunday morning to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar. According to the officials, the drive was carried out to pave the way for a proposed road widening project. A video is surfacing on social media platforms, where, a Delhi cop can be seen offering prayer at the Hanuman Mandir before initiating the demolition drive.

Cop offered prayer at Hanuman Mandir

In the video, a policeman offered prayers at the temple before the demolition drive started to remove two religious structures at Bhajanpura Chowk on Sunday morning. The two structures were removed amid heavy police deployment.

Hanuman Mandir and Mazar were demolished

According to officials, the decision to remove Hanuman Mandir and Mazar was taken at a "religious committee" meeting a few days ago. As per them, proper dialogue was held with the residents and local leaders. "Everything happened very peacefully," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said after the demolition drive.

Demolition drive was planned

"This was planned a few days ago. But the local leaders here had asked the civil administration for some time to prepare and make some necessary arrangements. Today (Sunday), we spoke to all of them and after having a proper dialogue with them, both the religious structures were removed from here with everyone's cooperation. Even the devotees came here and performed their puja before the removal of the religious structure. The temple was removed by the priest himself," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi tweeted about the demolition of the religious structures. "LG sir: Few days ago, I had written a letter requesting you to withdraw your decision to demolish temples and other religious places in Delhi. But today a temple in Bhajanpura was demolished again. I request you again to ensure that temples and other religious structures are not demolished in Delhi. People's faith is attached to them," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | 'I requested you, but', AAP leader Atishi lambasts Delhi L-G for Hanuman Mandir, Mazar demolition