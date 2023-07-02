Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Mandir and Mazar in Bhajanpura | VIDEO

Delhi: An anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi's Bhajanpura area to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar. The people of the area woke up to the voice of a bulldozer demolishing the two religious structures at Bhajanpura Chowk on Sunday. According to the officials, the demolition action was meant to pave the way for a proposed road widening project.

Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast, said, "The anti-encroachment drive carried out by the PWD in Delhi's Bhajanpura area to remove a Hanuman temple and Mazar has been completed peacefully. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove both structures. The drive was carried out with the support of the locals."

At around 6 am on Sunday morning, a team from the PWD department initiated the removal drive of Hanuman Mandir and Mazar at the Chowk area with security forces. A heavy police force has been also deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

"This is a PWD road and they (concerned persons) were served notice to remove the structure themselves, but they did not remove it, so it was removed today," said Sharat Kumar, SDM Seelampur.