Delhi: Woman killed, 7 others injured as car mows down people in Ghazipur area, CCTV footage surfaces

In a tragic incident, a 22-year-old woman was killed and at least seven people sustained injuries after being mowed down by a car in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi on Wednesday. Following the incident, the enraged locals damaged the erring vehicle and assaulted its driver, who sustained serious injuries and has since been hospitalised, police said.

A CCTV footage circulating on social media purportedly shows a group of angry individuals smashing the car's windscreen and windows, attempting to force open its doors, and ultimately flipping it over.

Residents also claimed that the driver appeared to be intoxicated. However, the police stated that a medical examination would be conducted to determine whether alcohol was a factor in the driver's behaviour.

Injured rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital

"A total of seven people with injuries were admitted to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Five of them were women and two were men," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Apoorva Gupta said.

A woman identified as Sita Devi of Ghaziabad has succumbed to injuries, police said. The people who were mowed down are residents of Khoda Colony on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border, police said. "The accused is in police custody and legal action is being taken," said the officer.

(With inputs from agencies)

