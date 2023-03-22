Delhi Budget: Delhi to get three double-decker flyovers to reduce traffic congestion - details

Follow us on Image Source : AAAM AADMI PARTY TWITTER Delhi Budget was presented by finance minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi Budget 2023: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, announced the Delhi Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday with several key developmental projects in the works for the upcoming financial year.

One of the significant infrastructure developments in the capital was the announcement of three double-decker highways, which aimed to save time and money for commuters and taxpayers. The proposed plan states that vehicles will run on the lower deck, while the Metro rail would run on the upper deck, thus saving approximately Rs 121 crore of taxpayers’ money, according to the government estimates.

The three double-decker flyovers in Delhi are expected to connect several areas in the south and north Delhi and reduce traffic congestion. These flyovers will operate on routes connecting Azadpur to Rani Jhansi, Bhajanpura to Yamuna Vihar intersections, and from Saket to Pul Prahaladpur. The flyovers will also connect to several Delhi Metro stations to improve connectivity. The entire project is estimated to cost around Rs 320 crore.

The three double-decker flyovers in Delhi will be constructed in collaboration with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and are expected to be completed by the first few months of 2024.

During the Assembly session, the new finance minister, Kailash Gehlot, announced the Delhi Budget, referring to Manish Sisodia as his "elder brother." In his budget speech, he cited a quote from Colombian economist Gustavo Petro, stating that a developed country is not where the poor own cars, but where the rich utilize public transportation.

According to the budget , there are plans to construct 26 flyovers, bridges, and underpasses in the capital city.

In addition, the budget promised to extend every possible help and resource to Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) to remove three mountains of garbage within two years. As per the timeline, the Okhla landfill is slated for removal by December 2023, Bhalswa by March 2024, and Ghazipur by December 2024.

The three double-decker flyovers are expected to cut travel time, ease congestion, and provide better connectivity in Delhi. The project will also help the government to save taxpayer’s money. The Delhi Budget 2023-2024 proposed several other developmental projects that could improve the standard of living for people in the capital.