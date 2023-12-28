Delhi-bound trains running late due to dense fog in North India, check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

Foggy weather conditions in north India have affected the commuting of the people. Several trains and flight services are getting delayed. As the national capital entered Thursday (December 28), yet another batch of trains, coming to Delhi, were reported to be running late. As many as 22 Delhi-bound trains are failing to keep up with the time due to dense fog. Trains were running late by as late as nine and a half hours. Several Rajdhani Express trains, coming from different parts of India, were also reported to be late. Several flights were also delayed on Thursday morning due to the low visibility.

Check list:

Image Source : INDIA TVList of trains delayed on Thursday

25 trains affected yesterday

Dense fog is affecting rail, road and air traffic in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan today. Due to fog on Wednesday, about 25 trains, arriving at Delhi railway stations, were running late.

Many flights were late on Wednesday also

Earlier on Wednesday, at least nine flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather. Three SpiceJet flights and one Air India flight were diverted to Jaipur between 9 am and 12 noon, an official said. Late in the evening, airline Vistara said that five of its flights landing at Delhi airport were diverted. In a series of posts on 'X', the airline said flights to the national capital from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai were diverted. Three flights were sent to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur.

