Flights diversion, delay continue at Delhi airport due to bad weather | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Thick fog grips the airport area in Delhi

The spree of delays and diversions of flights continued on Wednesday due to bad weather caused by dense fog. According to the sources, at least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport due to bad weather.

Three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs, the officials said.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted. At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital.

The flight from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted, said the airline in a series of posts on X late in the evening.

Three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur.

Delhi airport issued a fog update at 2225 hours. "While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected," it said in a post on X.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

Dense fog affects air services at Delhi airport

Earlier in the morning on Wednesday, it was informed by the airport authorities in Delhi that as many as 110 domestic and international flights have been delayed in both arrivals and departures at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Two flights of SpiceJet were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official. The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 0915 hours. Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

Air India launches 'FogCare' in winter to reschedule, cancel flights

Meanwhile, Air India on December 27 announced that passengers flying to and from the Delhi airport can reschedule or cancel their bookings without any extra charges in case their flights are likely to be affected due to fog. The offer is part of the airline's FogCare initiative that was introduced last winter. In recent days, flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, with many flights getting delayed and some getting diverted to nearby airports.

"The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity," Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Air India, said in a release.