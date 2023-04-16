Follow us on Image Source : DELHI BJP (TWITTER) Delhi BJP leaders stage dharna at Rajghat over AAP's 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi

Delhi: The politics in the national capital has intensified as Delhi BJP leaders on Sunday staged a sit-in at Rajghat over the alleged insult to Mahatma Gandhi by the Aam Aadmi Party. BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva prayed at Gandhi's memorial prior to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal reaching there before going to CBI headquarters.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by CBI for questioning in Delhi Excise Policy Scam. AAP leaders also staged protest in Delhi accusing the agency of acting at the behest of the BJP.

Sachdeva's Allegations on Kejriwal

"When Kejriwal gets trapped, he remembers Mahatma Gandhi, although he has ordered for removing Gandhi's portrait from offices of his government," Sachdeva charged. He further attacked Kejriwal over AAP workers holding protests across the city, and said, "Kejriwal's politics is inspired by his actor friend Prakash Raj's villainous roles in the movies. The call of AAP for road blockade in Delhi is inspired by the role of Raj in film Policegiri."

Sachdeva said Kejriwal was called by the CBI for liquor scam of his government but he went to the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi, and nothing can be "more shameful" than this.

Kejriwal "mastermind" of liquor policy scam

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that due to the hard work of BJP workers, Kejriwal who is "mastermind" of the liquor policy scam will also be in jail soon."Whenever Kejriwal was asked about the liquor scam in the assembly, he ran away. Kejriwal will now have to face the consequences of his actions and will have to resign and also go to jail," Bidhuri said.

Former Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the party workers' struggle has paid off today. Kejriwal's aides Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia are already in the jail waiting to welcome him there, he said.

(with inputs from PTI)