Image Source : PTI Delhi: Amid sweltering heat, peak power demand crosses 7000 MW, highest this season

With the mercury rising, the power demand in Delhi outperformed the 7000 MW mark on Tuesday and clocked 7098 MW at 3:29 pm.

The State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) in Delhi's real-time data indicated that the peak demand was 7098 MW around 3.29 pm.

Power discoms - - BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Restricted) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Restricted) - - "successfully" fulfilled the peak power need - - 3103 MW and 1615 MW, separately in their region, said a BSES representative.

According to a company spokesperson, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has successfully met the 2055 MW peak demand for power.

Delhi reeled under sweltering weather patterns on Monday, with the highest temperature settling at 41.2 degrees Celsius.

The most extreme temperature on Tuesday is likewise expected to stay around 41 degrees Celsius.

There have been significant shifts in Delhi's peak power demand this month.

The discom officials stated that it has increased by 2708 MW, or 61%, from 4390 MW on June 1 to 7098 MW on Tuesday.

In the previous year, there were nine instances in June when Delhi's power demand exceeded 7000 MW. On June 29, the highest-ever recorded demand was 7695 MW.

Additionally, the power demand exceeded 6000 MW on 11 occasions and 5000 MW on 8 occasions in June 2022.

In 2018, the peak power demand of the city penetrated the 7000 MW mark, arriving at a peak of 7016 MW.

The officials added that the anticipated peak power demand of approximately 8100 MW this year will represent a staggering increase of roughly 28% compared to the peak power demand of 2879 MW recorded in 2002.

The BSES discoms are outfitting to guarantee continuous stock to fulfill the power needs of around two crore occupants in South, West, East and central Delhi.

The plans incorporate long-haul power buy arrangements and banking courses of action with different states, BSES authorities said.

Through banking arrangements, they added, the BSES discoms will receive up to 630 MW (BRPL up to 330 MW, BYPL up to 300 MW) of power.

