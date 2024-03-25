Monday, March 25, 2024
     
Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 34 fire tenders rush to scene | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Alipur, with 34 fire engines sent to douse the flames.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2024 11:02 IST
fire
Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Budhpur Alipur area Monday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames.

The fire broke out at around 6 am. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

Watch video here:

"We got a call related to the fire at 6.15 am. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire is in an oil godown. Fire engulfed a large area," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Efforts to bring the fire under control were underway, officials said.

