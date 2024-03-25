Massive fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 34 fire tenders rush to scene | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Visuals from the spot

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a godown in the Budhpur Alipur area Monday morning. According to the Delhi Fire Service department, a total of 34 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames.

The fire broke out at around 6 am. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

"We got a call related to the fire at 6.15 am. A total of 34 fire tenders were pressed into service. Fire is in an oil godown. Fire engulfed a large area," DFS chief Atul Garg said.

Efforts to bring the fire under control were underway, officials said.

