Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur Express catches fire near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra | VIDEO

According to the railway authorities, the fire brigade officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. No one has been injured in the fire incident, they said.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar
Nashik
Updated on: March 22, 2024 17:23 IST
Flames in Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur Express' last bogie
Image Source : INDIA TV Flames in Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur Express' last bogie

Mumbai LTT-Gorakhpur Express, also known as Godan Express on Friday around 3 pm caught fire near Nashik Road station in Maharashtra.

The flame was spotted at the last bogie of the train which was used for carrying luggage. 

As soon as information about the fire was received, as a precaution, the rest of the train was separated from the luggage compartment.

There has been no information about anyone being injured in this accident. 

