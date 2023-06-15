Delhi airport: DRI recovers cocaine worth Rs 26 crore concealed in thermocol balls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi airport: DRI recovers cocaine worth Rs 26 crore

Delhi airport: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday recovered cocaine worth Rs 26.5 crores at Delhi airport. The DRI said that cocaine was concealed in thermocol balls. It further informed that based on a specific intelligence developed by the Delhi Zonal Unit of DRI, one courier consignment arriving at New Courier Terminal in New Delhi was put on hold and examined by the officers which resulted in the recovery of 1,922 gm of Cocaine.

DRI said that the consignment had arrived in two boxes from Sao Paulo of Brazil, and was declared to contain a "Table Center (decorative object)". Upon opening the said two boxes, they were found to contain two crystal glassware decorative bowls (one in each box) along with hundreds of thermocol balls to cushion the glassware against any damage, DRI said in its official statement.

What did DRI statement say?

Upon careful examination, it was observed that some of the thermocol balls were slightly heavier (1-2 gms only) than the rest. Accordingly, after cutting open all the thermocol balls, 972 out of 10,000 balls (approx) were found to contain polyethylene balls of white-colored powder concealed inside them, the statement said.

The said white-colored powder inside the thermocol balls tested positive for Cocaine in the preliminary test. A total of about 1,922 gms of Cocaine valued at Rs 26.5 Crore (IMV), has been recovered and seized under NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress, said DRI.

(With ANI inputs)