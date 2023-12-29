Delhi: 20-year-old man brutally murdered for talking to girl in Gokalpuri area

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man brutally murdered for talking to girl in Delhi's Gokalpuri area

Delhi crime news: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri area allegedly for talking to a girl who he had befriended on Instagram, police said today (December 29).

The body of Mahir alias Imran was found on Wednesday (December 27) lying on a roadside in Bhagirathi Vihar with multiple stabs. Mahir was a resident of Ghaziabad and worked at a flex board shop in central Delhi's Pahar Ganj.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said police on Friday morning arrested three men- Arman Khan, 18, Faisal Khan, 21, and Sameer alias Baloo, 19- from Gokalpuri in connection with the murder.

"Mahir and Armaan used to talk to a girl, whom the two had befriended on Instagram. A few days ago, Mahir had gone to meet the girl when he found her talking to Arman on a video call. When he saw this, Mahir abused Armaan," said Tirkey.

After this little row, Arman took away the girl's mobile phone with him and threatened her not to speak to Mahir, another officer said. On the day Mahir was killed, Arman had called him on the pretext that he was going to give him the girl's phone.

"When he arrived at the spot, Arman, Faisal, and Sameer stabbed him to death," the officer said. Police said the three youths work as part-time labourers and live in Gokalpuri.

