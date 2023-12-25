Delhi: Man stabs uncle to death over property dispute in Nangloi, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 39-year-old man was held for allegedly hacking his uncle to death over a property dispute in Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said on Monday (December 25). The incident took place at a residence in Nangloi on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kabir Azam, 54, who was an auto driver, a police officer said.

He had received three stab wounds in abdomen due to which he died on the spot.

"After sustained efforts, the police team was finally able to arrest Bashir from Nangloi in the early morning of Monday," another officer said.

Bashir who was an employee of a factory lived on the ground floor of the same building along with his parents and two brothers.

The police said that there were frequent quarrel between Kabir and his nephews over a property dispute, as he wanted to sell the house where they used to stay.

On December 23, Kabir and Bashir had an argument over the same issue and it escalated into a fight.

Bashir allegedly stabbed Kabir and fled from the scene, police said.

(With PTI inputs)