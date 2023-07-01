Delhi: 2 held for duping American citizens on pretext of online support

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: 2 held for duping American citizens

Fake call centre: Two persons were held for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping American citizens by impersonating themselves as executives as social media firm executives and an e-commerce website in Delhi, police said on Saturday (July 1).

The arrested persons were identified as Prince Sharma (25) and Mukul Dev (25), who are residents of Sultanpuri. As many as seven tele-callers were also apprehended.

The police said that the accused persons were involved in cheating USA-based people on the pretext of solving technical problems and extracting heavy money for the purpose.

How did police bust the fake centre?

Police received information on Wednesday regarding a fake call centre operating at H-N Block, Krishan Vihar, Sultanpuri, a senior police officer said.

After the receipt of the information, the police conducted a raid where a call centre was found to be operational on the third floor of the building.

Several laptops and smartphones were also found at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Singh said.

“Upon checking the laptops, it was found that the fraudsters had installed VPN software for masking their IP address. They were also using remote access applications,” Singh said.

The accused persons also maintained a record of the people they had successfully duped.

“In a notepad application, details like contact numbers, email addresses and the amounts that the victims paid in lieu of their services were found,” he said, adding that in one of the laptops, one Telegram group had a chat regarding their illegal operation.

Case registered

A case was registered on Thursday and two persons along with seven tele-callers have been arrested, the DCP said.

Sharma and Dev disclosed that they both worked in a call centre in Gurgaon and soon learned the tricks of the trade. Sharma, along with Dev and two others, started a fake call centre setup in south Delhi in 2021 but closed it soon after due to internal disputes, Singh said.

They started another fake centre in 2023 in the Sultanpuri area. The accused also disclosed the involvement of a foreign national, who used to arrange calls for them, police said.

They also used illegal techniques like VOIP calling and bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) gateways, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

