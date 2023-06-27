Delhi police conducts major 'night patrolling'; detains 1,587 people, seizes over 270 vehicles

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi police conducts major 'night patrolling'; detains 1587 people, seizes over 2000 vehicles

New Delhi: Two days after the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, Delhi Police on Monday night conducted a major operation to control crime in the national capital. According to information provided by police, 'night patrolling' was conducted in parts of Delhi and a massive checking drive across the city was launched.

1,587 people were taken into preventive custody

During the night patrol, around 1,587 people were taken into preventive custody by the police from the Central district area. They have been detained under section 107/151 of CrPC, Delhi police informed. With this, around 270 vehicles were seized in this operation carried out in North and Central Delhi including Chandni Chowk, near Red Fort and Connaught Place.

Motive behind this patrolling is crime containment

Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak, overseeing patrolling in Chandni Chowk, said, "The basic motive behind this patrolling is crime containment and this is a part of mere surprise inspection (on the ground)."

"If we look at the statistics of crime in the past few years there has been no increase in it. Whatever crimes have happened, they have been solved effectively and the strictest proceedings have been followed by the Delhi Police. It's a part of institutional and professional policing, and Delhi police maintain that." he added.

Five arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery

Police on Tuesday informed that five people have been arrested till now in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a delivery agent and his associates inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel.

(Reported By- Sonu)

ALSO READ | Pragati Maidan robbery: Delhi Police arrests 2 out of 4 accused amid AAP vs BJP on law and order