BJP trying to topple AAP govt and implement president's rule: Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi and implement 'President's rule,' and reiterated that the CM has been arrested in a false case. The AAP national convenor is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with an alleged excise scam.

Atishi said, "The officers of Delhi govt has stopped attending the meeting... All these things show that there is a conspiracy to topple the govt of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and to implement the president's rule..." "Kejriwal will never bow down. He will keep fighting for the rights of common man across the country, whether he is inside or outside the jail," Atishi said.

Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected govt of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on."

"No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt," the AAP leader said.