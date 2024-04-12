Friday, April 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. BJP trying to topple AAP govt and implement president's rule: Atishi

BJP trying to topple AAP govt and implement president's rule: Atishi

Atishi also alleged that the BJP was "openly" violating the model code of conduct and the Election Commission was not acting against it, affecting the level-playing field in the Lok Sabha polls.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2024 10:43 IST
AAP's Atishi
Image Source : PTI AAP's Atishi

Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to topple the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi and implement 'President's rule,' and reiterated that the CM has been arrested in a false case. The AAP national convenor is currently in judicial custody in a money laundering case linked with an alleged excise scam. 

Atishi said, "The officers of Delhi govt has stopped attending the meeting... All these things show that there is a conspiracy to topple the govt of Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and to implement the president's rule..." "Kejriwal will never bow down. He will keep fighting for the rights of common man across the country, whether he is inside or outside the jail," Atishi said.

Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in a fake case and that too without any proof because there is a conspiracy to topple the elected govt of Delhi. when we see a few things from the past, it shows that there has been a well-thought conspiracy going on."

"No officers are being posted in Delhi, no transfer postings within Delhi, and officers have stopped attending the meetings since the elections were announced. For the last week, the LG has been writing baseless letters to MHA and the CM's personal secretary has also been removed. This all shows the conspiracy that is going on to topple the Delhi govt," the AAP leader said.

Related Stories
Atishi gets defamation notice by BJP over her 'switch offer claim'

Atishi gets defamation notice by BJP over her 'switch offer claim'

Atishi gets Election Commission notice over her 'join BJP or face jail' remark

Atishi gets Election Commission notice over her 'join BJP or face jail' remark

Atishi comes hard of probing agency, says, 'ED did nothing about money trial going to BJP account'

Atishi comes hard of probing agency, says, 'ED did nothing about money trial going to BJP account'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement