  2. News
  3. Delhi
BJP announces 2 more Delhi candidates, drops all MPs except Manoj Tiwari | Check full list

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 20:20 IST
Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans
Image Source : PTI Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced its second list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha election in which seven out of six sitting MPs were dropped. Those dropped on the first list included former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma’s son Parvesh Verma (West Delhi), and Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi). Although cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir who represents East Delhi announced on social media exhibiting his inability to run this time, the saffron party has announced his replacement as Harsh Malhotra. 

Only Bhojpuri singer Manoj Tiwari who represents North East Delhi retained the seat. However, the list released by BJP on March 13 dropped two other candidates which included Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans, who won from North West Delhi in 2019. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

