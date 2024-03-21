Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Delhi
  4. LIVE Updates: Kejriwal moves SC seeking protection against arrest, CRPF deployed outside ED office
Live now

LIVE Updates: Kejriwal moves SC seeking protection against arrest, CRPF deployed outside ED office

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped by the Kejriwal government.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 20:13 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Thursday reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The probe agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case, said the sources. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case. Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case. The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.

Live updates :ED at Arvind Kejriwal residence

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 21, 2024 8:12 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Rapid Action Force present outside Kejriwal's residence

    Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed outside the residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal amid buzz over his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. An ED team is present at Arvind Kejriwal's residence for questioning.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:10 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to ED's search at Kejriwal's residence

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reacted to ED's search at his Delhi counterpart's residence, saying  BJP's political team (ED) cannot arrest Kejriwal's thinking because only AAP can stop the saffron party.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    AAP Minister Atishi on ED at Kejriwal's residence

    AAP Minister Atishi said the people of Delhi "love" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She said, "People of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal. They think of him as their brother and son as he has done a lot for their development."

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Kejriwal moves SC seeking protection against arrest

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's refusal to protect him in excise policy-linked money laundering case, sources said.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:05 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    People of Delhi watching, will not remain silent, says AAP

    As ED searches Kejriwal's residence, AAP has said that the people of Delhi are watching this and will not remain silent. 

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:03 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Heavy police deployment outside Kejriwal's residence as ED searches his house

    An ED team reached his residence to serve him summons, shortly after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

  • Mar 21, 2024 8:00 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Saurabh Bhardwaj denied entry to Kejriwal's residence

    According to reports, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, who wanted to enter Kejriwal's residence, was not allowed by the probing agency and asked to return.

  • Mar 21, 2024 7:59 PM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's legal team files a petition challenging the High Court's order

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's legal team files a petition challenging the High Court's order denying interim relief to him in an Excise policy case.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Delhi

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Delhi News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement