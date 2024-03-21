LIVE Updates: Kejriwal moves SC seeking protection against arrest, CRPF deployed outside ED office

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team on Thursday reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence shortly after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. The probe agency team went to Kejriwal's residence to serve him a summons in the case, said the sources. The team also informed the staff at the chief minister's residence that it has a search warrant, they added. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had earlier skipped multiple summonses of the agency in the case. Earlier in the day, a Delhi High Court bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain refused to grant Kejriwal any protection from coercive action in the case. The bench listed the AAP leader's application for further consideration on April 22 when his main petition challenging the summons is fixed for hearing, and asked the Enforcement Directorate to file its response.