Delhi: Another woman's body found in Civil lines, less than 48 hours after Shahbad Dairy chilling murder

In less than two days, after Delhi witnessed the horrific crime of a 20-year-man brutally murdering his alleged girlfriend in Delhi on Sunday, another woman's body was found in Civil Lines.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Manisha Chhetri. Manisha's bloodied body was found on the 3rd floor of a house in Aruna Nagar Majnu Ka Tila, Civil Lines Delhi by a woman named Sapna who later called the police and informed them about the incident at 7 am.

National Capital woke up to the chilling murder of Sakshi was found to have 34 injury marks on her body and her skull was ruptured. A senior police officer said the accused suspected the victim of having an affair with her ex-boyfriend and had allegedly threatened her a few days ago that he would kill her.