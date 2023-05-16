Delhi: Amrita School receives hoax bomb threat via email; Delhi police vacate premises

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Delhi: Amrita School receives bomb threat via email

Delhi : A school received a bomb threat in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar area on Monday.

The threat was received by the Amrita School via email at 6:35 am.

A bomb disposal team of the Delhi Police reached the site and vacated the students and staff.

"The school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found," said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi.

A similar incident took place a few days ago in the national capital where the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received an email about a bomb that has been planted on the premises which later turned out to be hoax, police said. This incident is similar to the first time a hoax bomb threat was made almost a month ago.

