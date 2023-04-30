Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bomb threat in Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, train halted at UP's Chunar Junction, being searched

Bomb threat in Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express, train halted at UP's Chunar Junction, being searched

According to reports, the Dagmagpur station master received the information about the bomb in the locomotive (engine) of the Purushottam Express on the walkie-talkie.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 30, 2023 22:20 IST
Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express train being checked
Image Source : INDIA TV Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express train being checked after bomb threat was received.

Bomb threat in Purushottam Express: Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express train is being searched after a bomb threat was received by the Dagmapur station master that there will be a blast in the train near Jhingura railway station. The train is currently halted at Mirzapur's Chunar railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the Dagmagpur station master received the information about the bomb in the locomotive (engine) of the Purushottam Express on the walkie-talkie. The station master was informed that there will be a blast in the train near Jhingura station. As as soon he received the information, the train was halted at Mirzapur's Chunar Railway Station and is being searched.

A bomb squad, along with GRP, RPF, fire department officials are searching the train thoroughly at the Chunar station.

(More to follow...)

ALSO READ | Kerala: IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy rains in several districts for next 5 days

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News