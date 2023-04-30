Kerala: IMD issues orange alert, predicts heavy rains in several districts for next 5 days

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Kerala: The weather department on Sunday issued an orange alert for Kerala and predicted heavy rainfall for the next five days including Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Meanwhile, a 'Yellow' alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

In districts with Orange alert, very heavy rain in isolated places has been predicted by the IMD, and could vary from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours. Districts with Yellow alert will have rains between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

The formation of a cyclonic system along the southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep is cited as the cause of rains in south India in the next few days.

