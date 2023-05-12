Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives second bomb threat within a month

The Delhi public School in Mathura Road received an email about a bomb that has been planted on the premises which later turned out to be hoax, police said on Friday.

This incident is similar to the first time a hoax bomb threat was made almost a month ago.

On Thursday, the police received information regarding the email sent to the school in which the sender said "I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12", according to a senior police officer.

Personnel from the police, bomb disposal squad and cybersecurity team reached the school and checked the computer system/mail. The email was received at 6.17 pm on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Technical investigations revealed that the email address from which the mail was sent belonged to a student, who denied any involvement, he said.

Two teams of the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs and local staff members searched the premises but nothing suspicious was found. Further technical investigation/inquiry is in progress, the police added.

