Madhya Pradesh: Private school receives bomb threat on email; police suspect 'prank'

Madhya Pradesh: A private school in Madhya Pradesh's Indore allegedly received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted to blow up the school. The police on Monday informed that the email appears to be "a prank" that was received on April 14. An email was sent to Delhi International School on April 14 that remarked Dr B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary at around 9 AM.

The email claimed that a bomb has been planted on the premises of the school and it would explode in three hours. Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma further said that "As April 14 was a public holiday because of Ambedkar Jayanti, the school staff had read the threatening email on April 15 and lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered."

Prima facie, it appears that someone has done a prank by threatening to blow up the school. However, the police are investigating the matter with the help of the cybercrime squad, he said. A bomb disposal squad of the police searched the school premises, but has not found any bomb there so far, officials said.

