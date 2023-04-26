Wednesday, April 26, 2023
     
Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat; police teams on spot

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: April 26, 2023 9:56 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi Public School, Mathura Road receives bomb threat; police teams on spot

Delhi news: Delhi Public School (DPS) situated at Mathura Road in the national capital received a bomb threat today (April 26). Expecting it to be a hoax call, the Delhi Police said that all the students are safe. The school received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. 

The school authorities informed the police at around 8:10 am and immediately evacuated the building. Police teams are on spot for further investigation. 

On April 12, a similar bomb call was received at the school in Sadiq Nagar, but even then the police did not find anything suspicious as it was a hoax call. 

