WATCH | Protester dressed as a groom tossed like 'volley-ball' between Cops, Congress workers during protest

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing the man in a groom-like dress wearing a garland of notes being tossed from one side to another over the barricades.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2023 15:38 IST
During Congress' protest over Adani row, one of the
During Congress' protest over Adani row, one of the protesters, dressed like a groom tries to cross the barricade.

Delhi: Congress party workers on Thursday protested against the government over the ongoing Adani row in the Parliament. As the workers were displaying their agitation, one of the protesters who dressed like a groom, wearing a garland of currency notes, was seen being tossed between the police and other protesters.

The protester, who was trying to cross the barricade, ended up being a see-saw object between the cops and Congress workers.

