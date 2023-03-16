Trouble rises for Manish Sisodia as CBI names him in Feedback Unit case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodiai is currently in jail in connection with Delhi liquor policy case.

Manish Sisodia Feedback Unit Case: Trouble for jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia is set to rise as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named him and several others in a prevention of corruption case related to a ‘Feed Back Unit’ (FBU) created in 2015.

The CBI's FIR names Manish Sisodia and six others: Sukesh Kumar Jain (IRS-1992), the then Secretary Vigilance, New Delhi; Rakesh Kumar Sinha (retd. DIG, CISF), working as Special Advisor to the CM and Joint Director, Feedback Unit, GNCT of Delhi; Pradeep Kumar Punj (Retd. Jt. Deputy Director, IB), working as Deputy Director, Feedback Unit, GNCT of Delhi; Satish Khetrapal (Retd. Assistant Commandant, CISF), working as

Feed Back Officer (FBO), GNCT of Delhi; Gopal Mohan, Advisor Anti-corruption to the CM of Delhi.

Sisodia is currently in Delhi's Tihar Jail after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too last week.

What is Feedback Unit Case

In February, the Home Ministry had given its approval to to the CBI to prosecute Manish Sisodia in a corruption case linked to the 'Feedback Unit (FBU)' created by the AAP government in 2015.

The FBU was formed following approval from Delhi Cabinet ministers. It was tasked to gather information and actionable inputs regarding work being done by government departments, institutions and autonomous bodies. The FBU was also mandated to conduct sting operations by its personnel to 'trap' individials.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, in a note to Delhi Chief Secretary, had described the FBU as an 'extra-constitutional, extra-judicial body' similar to a private intelligence agency.

