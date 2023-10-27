Sanjay Singh's judicial custody extended till November 10 in Delhi excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (October 27) extended the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh till November 10, 2023. He was arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, on October 4. Singh was brought to the court earlier today after the end of his judicial custody period. He was earlier sent to judicial custody on October 13 till today. Special Judge MK Nagpal had ordered Singh to be sent to jail after the probe agency produced him before the court on the expiry of his ED custody.

On October 20, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Sanjay Singh's plea challenging his remand and arrest. The AAP leader asserted that a 'clear cut' case was made out against him. The AAP leader had earlier told the high court that his arrest was illegal, malicious and a "classic case of perversion of power", and he should therefore be released.

Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR. According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

(With ANI inputs)