Charred body of young girl found in West Bengal's Malda district; rape suspected

Image Source : PTI Woman's charred body found in Bengal's Malda; rape suspected

A woman's charred body was found in a mango orchard in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, raising suspicion that she was raped and killed. The body has suffered severe burns, making it difficult to ascertain the woman's identity. Local farmers spotted the body in English Bazar Police Station area in the morning, following which they raised an alarm.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Prasanta Debnath, who visited the site along with Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria, said. "Prima facie it seems that the victim is in her early 20s. Her body has several injury marks. We have sent it for postmortem to Malda medical college," he said, adding that a probe has been initiated in the case, news agency PTI reported.

According to reports, the woman was raped and strangulated to death and her body set on fire. A pair of slippers and several matchsticks were found near the body.

The incident came a week after a 25-year old veterinary doctor's charred body was found under a culvert at Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28. Four men, aged between 20 and 24, have been arrested on charges of raping and killing the woman.

Similar incidents were also reported from Buxar in Bihar and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over the past week. Early on Thursday, a rape victim from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly set ablaze by five men, including the one who was accused in the crime, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

