Party turns nightmare: Girl raped by hotel staffer in Jaipur

The victim attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where Akshay (accused) was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her," police said.

PTI PTI
Jaipur Updated on: December 05, 2019 12:23 IST
A 19-year old girl was allegedly raped by a staffer of a hotel where she was undergoing training for hotel management course in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The victim, a resident of Mumbai, lodged an FIR with the Kho Nagorian police station on Wednesday alleging that the accused, Akshya, raped her near the hotel on Friday night.

"She attended a party hosted by some friends in a club where Akshay was also present. After the party, he took the girl to a place near the hotel, where he works, and allegedly raped her," police said.

"The matter is under investigation. No arrest has been made so far," the police added. 

