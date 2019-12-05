Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
Raped months ago, woman in Unnao set ablaze by 5; hospitalised in critical condition

The rape survivor from Unnao has been referred to a hospital in Lucknow in a critical condition. According to reports, the 23-year-old woman had filed a rape complaint in March this year.

New Delhi Updated on: December 05, 2019 10:50 IST
 A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who survived brutal rape months back, was set ablaze on Thursday by a group of men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused was later granted bail.

According to reports, the men took her outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire. Police rushed to the spot later and took the woman to a nearby government hospital where she has been admitted in a critical condition.

"Victim referred to a hospital in Lucknow for better treatment. We have rounded up 3 accused, search for 2 others is underway. The victim had earlier filed a rape case, one accused in that case has also been rounded up,' police said.

The woman was earlier subjected to gang rape and the police did not take action on her complaint.

The incident has caused tension in the area.

