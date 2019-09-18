Image Source : FILE Woman, 2 others arrested for killing her live-in partner

The Delhi police have arrested a Nepali origin woman and two others from the national capital in a case pertaining to the murder of a Nepalese man.

Sunil Tamang was found murdered in his rented accommodation in South Delhi's Amar colony last week, police said.

The Delhi Police spokesperson told IANS that the woman was in a live-in relationship with the man. Both had been living together for the past year.

The police said that it was the woman who had told her neighbours about Sunil's body lying in a pool of blood in the room.

The police investigations have so far revealed that a day before the murder, the woman had gone to Greater Noida for some work and this was done as per a plan she and the other two accused had hatched.

Delhi police arrested two other accused from West Bengal where they had fled after committing the crime.

The police is still trying to ascertain the motive for the murder.

