Uttar Pradesh: 20-year-old kills minor sisters after they find her getting intimate with partner

A 20-year-old woman killed her sisters after they found her getting intimate with her partner in the Balrai area of Uttar Pradesh, officials said. Later, the police arrested the woman. The accused also tried to destroy the evidence of the murder, they said.

The bodies of the two girls were found in separate rooms of their home on Sunday. Meanwhile, the accused was arrested on Monday in this connection after investigations revealed her involvement, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh said.

The woman, identified as Anjali, used a spade to kill her sisters. She washed the spade and cleaned her clothes after the murders, he said. However, forensic examinations revealed blood traces on the spade and the accused's clothes, Singh added.

The police had suspected the role of someone close to the family and Anjali confessed to her crime during questioning, the officer said. At the time of the murders, the girls' parents were not at home. The minor girls found Anjali getting intimate with her partner in the absence of their parents, following which she killed them, the police claimed.

(With inputs from PTI)

