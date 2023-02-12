Uttar Pradesh: VHP leader shot in Moradabad, admitted to hospital; accused still at large

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Uttar Pradesh: VHP leader shot in Moradabad, admitted to hospital

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader was shot on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police officials, the victim has been identified as Santosh Pandit, who was shot in front of HDFC Bank in the Majhola police station area on Saturday evening (February 11).

They further said that Pandit was immediately rushed to a private hospital and he is out of danger now. The officials said that a team has been formed to nab the culprit, who was known to the VHP leader.

VHP leader's condition is stable

"A person named Rajat Sharma shot Santosh Pandit in Majhola police station. These two are known to each other. The condition of the injured is stable and his M.R.I. and X-rays have been done. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Moradabad," said Hemraj Meena, SSP Moradabad.

He further said that Sharma opened fire at Pandit as the former had some mutual dispute with the VHP leader.

ALSO READ: Agra's 'Ghatiya Azam Khan Road' renamed after former VHP leader Ashok Singhal

Team formed to nab accused

"We have talked to the injured and they had some mutual dispute. A team has been formed to arrest the accused which includes City SP, Deputy SP and several SHOs have been deputed. However, the cause of the shooting is currently being investigated," Meena added.

(With inputs from ANI)