Agra's 'Ghatiya Azam Khan Road' renamed after former VHP leader Ashok Singhal

The Ghatiya Azam Khan Road in Agra was on Sunday formally renamed 'Shri Ashok Singhal Marg', after former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal.

Agra mayor Naveen Jain, who was the chief guest at the occasion, said, "It is part of the process to change the names of places that are reminiscent of periods of slavery and it will continue."

According to Jain, the decision to rename the road was taken to honour Singhal who had been born in a house located on Ghatiya Azam Khan Road.

Earlier on November 26, Agra's Mughal Road was rechristened as Maharaja Agrasen Marg.

