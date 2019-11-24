Horrific! Teacher rapes 6-year-old girl in school toilet on pretext of giving her tuition

A teacher of a private school in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district allegedly raped a six-year-old girl student. The incident occurred on Friday when he asked her and her younger brother to stay back after the classes. The accused teacher, who is a distant relative of the girl has been arrested. A case was registered on the basis of a complaint from the girl's mother on Saturday.

According to reports, accused asked her and her younger brother to stay back after the classes, saying he would give them tuition. Subsequently, he sent the girl's brother to a shop to buy toffees and allegedly raped her in the school toilet.

"A teacher of a private school in a village located within the Tindwari police station limits has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student. The girl has been sent for a medical examination," Circle Officer (CO) Omprakash said.

"When the girl's brother returned, he heard her sister's cries from the toilet. On knocking the door, the accused opened it and fled the spot. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother, after which a rape case was registered against the teacher on Saturday. Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also added to the FIR," the CO said, adding that the accused was arrested on Saturday.