Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Man shot dead by brother-in-law over alleged caste difference in UP village

Seven people have been booked for killing a man in a village in Uttar Pradesh. The police have arrested the woman's brother. Meanwhile, the rest are still at large. The police said that a search operation is underway.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Bijnor Published on: March 09, 2024 18:08 IST
A man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over alleged
Image Source : INDIA TV A man was shot dead by his brother-in-law over alleged caste difference

A man here allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old brother-in-law for marrying his sister disregarding the caste difference, police said on Saturday. Brajesh, the victim, was a native of Mirpur Khadar village under Chandpur Police Station jurisdiction.

Brajesh belonged to a Scheduled Caste and had married Divya, a Saini, a year ago, because of which there had been tension between their families, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

On Friday night, Divya's brother Lavsit, who was accompanied by several accomplices, shot Brajesh twice in the village market, he said. Seven people have been booked in the matter and Lavsit has been arrested. Search is on for the remaining accused, the SP said.

