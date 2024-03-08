Friday, March 08, 2024
     
Delhi: Father arrested for hacking gym trainer son to death, says ‘no regrets, should have done it earlier’

The father had allegedly stabbed his son to death causing multiple injuries to his face, on the eve of his wedding in Delhi. The accused was arrested after which he said that he has "no regrets".

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2024 12:58 IST
Image Source : ANI Representative Image

Crime news: The father of a 29-year-old gym trainer who was allegedly stabbed to death multiple times in his face in South Delhi was arrested, the police said. The deceased was identified as Gaurav Singhal who was to get married on Thursday and was allegedly stabbed on the eve of his wedding by his father. The accused was missing after the alleged murder, the police said. The father told the police that he has “no regrets” for what he did and added that “he should have done it earlier”.

"Gaurav Singhal's father killed his son and has been taken into custody. Initial investigation revealed that he was stabbed 15 times. His father was missing after the murder," the police said on Thursday (March 7).

During the investigation, he revealed that the father-son duo did not have a cordial relationship.

"The accused has also told the Police that he has no regrets and he should have done it earlier," the police said.

Police suspected father's role

The police laid its suspicion on the deceased’s father as he was absconding since the night of the incident.

A PCR call was received at the Tigri police station at around 12:30 am on Wednesday night about a murder at Raju Park, Devli Extension. The police reached the spot immediately and found out that the victim had been attacked with a sharp-edged weapon.

The injured was rushed to the Max Hospital for treatment by his family members, where he was declared dead by the doctors, said the police.

(With ANI inputs)

