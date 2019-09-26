Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
  UP man jailed for sexually harassing 8-year-old

PTI PTI
Muzaffarnagar Updated on: September 26, 2019 12:07 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

A man has been jailed by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district for sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl when she went out to defecate.

The special court sentenced Sohanbir to three and a half years in jail on Wednesday for the incident that happened in August, 2018.

The court of Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on Sohanbir after convicting him under IPC sections 354B and 506, and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, prosecuting lawyer Dinesh Kumar Sharma said.

IPC section 354B is defined as assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to disrobe, while 506 relates to punishment for criminal intimidation.

