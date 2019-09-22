Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Minor girl sexually assaulted for over 2 yrs in Kerala, two held

A minor girl has been allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of around 30 people for over two years in the district, police said on Sunday.

Two people were arrested and remanded to judicial custody for raping the 12-year-old victim, they said.

The police was alerted by the child helpline in the district.

We registered a case yesterday and arrested the duo today, the investigating officer told PTI without divulging futher details.

Investigation revealed that the group of men had 'sexually assaulted' the girl over a period of two years.

The police is also probing the role of the father.

The girl has given her statement to the magistrate and has been shifted to a home, police said.

