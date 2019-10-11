Image Source : FILE Two arrested for assaulting woman police officer

Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer on duty causing her head injury in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said on

Friday.

The incident occurred when Inspector In-Charge of Chandikhole Traffic police station Bijayini Malla was conducting vehicle checking near a market in Chandikhole bazaar on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

The accused duo hurled stones at the checking team. As a result, the woman police officer received head injury. She was admitted to Barachana hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment, said Inspector In-Charge of Barachana police station, Deepak Kumar Jena.

The accused have been identified as Sariful Houque and Shaik Rizuan Ali, both of Neulpur village in the district, police said.

An FIR was filed in Barchana police station in this connection. Based on the report, police had launched an investigation into the case, the IIC said.

The two were arrested from their houses and forwarded to the local court on Thursday. The accused were remanded to judicial custody for two weeks after their bail pleas were rejected, the IIC said.

