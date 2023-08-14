Haryana horror: Teenage girl on way to school kidnapped, raped in Rohtak

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police arrested 3 accused and a manhunt for the fourth is underway

The Haryana Police on Sunday said a 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was going to school and raped in Rohtak. According to the police, the accused took the girl to a hotel where they allegedly raped her.

Three people have been arrested in the case and a search for a fourth person is underway.

The car's driver is at large and the accused are aged between 21 and 32 years, Sampla Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

The police said one of the accused was known to the girl and it was he who blocked her way while she was going to school.

The victim was threatened by the accused of dire consequences if she raised an alarm.

The girl had contacted her family from the hotel after which a police complaint was lodged. The girl was hospitalised after the incident, they said.

Hooda demands strict action

Former Haryana chief minister and leader of the opposition in the assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Sunday demanded strict action against the culprits. Police should act with sensitivity and promptness in the matter, he said.

In a statement, the Congress leader said the government should ensure speedy justice to the victim through a fast-track court.

Hooda asked Congress' Rohtak MLA BB Batra to extend all possible help to the victim's family.

Batra met the victim at the hospital and also talked to members of her family. He assured them of all possible help. He said the victim is extremely traumatised and needs counselling along with treatment.

Hooda, meanwhile, claimed that crimes against women are continuously rising in the state. "NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) statistics show that four to five rape cases and a dozen kidnapping cases are registered every day in Haryana," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

