Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Nurse stabbed to death in Patna, probe underway

In a shocking incident, a nurse was stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna on Saturday. The incident took place when the nurse was heading to her hostel after completing her shift. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari. Notably, no arrests have been made in the case so far.

Patna Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra says, "She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari. No one has been arrested so far. Further probe underway."

Earlier in July, a similar incident took place in Patna when a young man was shot dead in Kadamkuan area. The young man was admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital in Patna for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead. After the incident, there was chaos on the spot for hours. The CCTV footage of the entire incident also came to the fore.

Manoj alias Ramesh Prasad Lahiri, a resident of Nalanda, was passing by the side of the road in Kadam Kuan when two criminals, on a motorcycle, fired several bullets at him. After executing the incident, the criminals fled from the motorcycle waving their arms.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the people around reached the spot. The local people informed this to the Kadamkuan police station in Patna. Police reached the spot after getting information, with the help of local people, Ramesh Kumar was admitted to Patna Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

ALSO READ | 22-year-old BTech student stabbed to death in Indore, woman among 4 arrested

ALSO READ | Delhi: 25-year-old youth Salman stabbed to death by father-brother of girl over affair | WATCH