Delhi: 25-year-old youth Salman stabbed to death by father-brother of girl over affair. Crime caught on CCTV

Follow us on Image Source : ABHAY PARASHAR, INDIA TV Two men attack a 25-year-old youth in Delhi's Jafrabad area and stab him to death.

Delhi murder: A 25-year-old youth named Salman was stabbed to death by two men in Delhi's Jafrabad area on Monday.

According to reports, the victim was on a two-wheeler when two men attacked him with knife and stabbed him to death.

The incident took place around 5:15 PM on Monday and was captured on CCTV.

Why the youth was killed?

According to reports so far, Salman had a female friend whose family didn't approve for their friendship. On Monday evening, the girl's father Manzoor and brother Mohsin took the extreme step and stabbed Salman to death.

Both the accused have been absconding since then while police investigation is underway.

