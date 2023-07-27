22-year-old BTech student stabbed to death in Indore, woman among 4 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The victim was identified as Prabhas Pawar (22)

A 22-year-old BTech student was stabbed to death in Vijay Nagar in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city in the wee hours of Wednesday, said police. The Indore Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman student and three others in connection with the incident. The victim was identified as Prabhas Pawar (22), a resident of Saket colony in the city.

The incident took place under Vijay Nagar police station limits in the city at around 4 am on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Anand said, "BTech student Prabhas alias Monu was stabbed to death in the early hours of Wednesday when he was going to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in a car along with his four friends." DCP Anand further said that the accused have been identified as Tanya, Chhotu, Shobhit and Hrithik.

3 accused have past criminal record

"Tanya (19) is originally from Khargone. She is in the first year of the BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) course in Indore and is also working in a private company,” the DCP said. As per the official, the three other men accused, who were arrested in the murder of Prabhas, have a past criminal record.

Tanya and her three companions, who were on a scooter, intercepted the car that Prabhas and his friends were travelling in, with the intention of fatally attacking two other Titu and Rachit.

Prabhas died due to stab wound near heart

“The engineering student Prabhas along with his three other friends was travelling in a car at around 4:00 am on Wednesday in the city. During this, a woman named Tanya with her three accomplices stopped the car. The woman’s accomplice attacked one of Prabhas’s friends named Rachit sitting in the car with a knife and after that, the accused stabbed Prabhas, who was sitting behind,” DCP Anand said.

"While Titu and Rachit survived the knife attack, Prabhas, who was sitting on the back seat of the car, died due to a severe stab wound near his heart," the DCP added. Tanya, the main accused, had a friendship with Titu and Rachit, but they later had a rift due to some reason, he said. They were attacked due to this dispute, the official said.

A case against Tanya and her three accomplices has been registered under section Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302, 307 and 341 into the matter. Further investigation is underway.

(With agencies input)