Puducherry: Parents sentenced to three-year jail term for allowing their 'minor child' drive

Image Source : PTI (FILE). Puducherry: Parents sentenced to 3-year jail term for allowing their 'minor child' drive.

Puducherry news : The parents of a minor has been sentenced to three years of imprisonment for letting their children drive in Puducherry.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 25,000 has also been levied on them for this crime. The related information was made public by the Transport Department of Puducherry today (February 2).

More details are awaited.

