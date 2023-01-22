Maharashtra: Man held for raping his live-in partner's minor daughter for a year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The accused had been living with his 32-year-old live-in partner and her daughter from the first marriage since October 2022.

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old daughter of his live-in partner in Nagpur city of Maharashtra over a period of one year, police said on Sunday. The 37-year-old accused is a resident of the Wathoda area of the city, they said.

"The accused had been living with his 32-year-old live-in partner and her daughter from the first marriage since October 2022. He started sexually assaulting the minor whenever her mother stepped out for work," an official from Hudkeshwar police station in the city said.

He indulged in the crime for the past one year and threatened the victim of dire consequences, due to which she did not reveal about it to anyone, he said.

However, the girl finally mustered courage and narrated the incident to her mother recently, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint against him, he added.

A case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

